Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 39,530 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $30,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $13.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,915,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.59.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,755. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.