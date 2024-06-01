Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 42,620 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,002,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $29,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. 390,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,941. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.17.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

