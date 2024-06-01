Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 555,050 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,643,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 555,050 shares during the period. BCE makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in BCE were worth $576,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BCE by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in BCE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,168. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.