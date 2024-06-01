Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80,099 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.7% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 23.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 197.1% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

View Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $202.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.09. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.