Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $232,000 Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AQN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $28,322,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,156,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,936,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,293,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after acquiring an additional 978,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,881,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,496,000 after acquiring an additional 616,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -87.76%.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

