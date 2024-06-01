Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $311,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,340,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $60,570,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,631,147 shares of company stock worth $557,995,354. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

