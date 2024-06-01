Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Takes $209,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,462,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,367,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,506,000 after acquiring an additional 101,829 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,122,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,554,000 after purchasing an additional 433,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 540,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $198.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.46 and a 1-year high of $297.97.
MarketAxess Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
