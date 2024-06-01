Barclays Raises Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $153.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $152.21 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,919 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

