Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.89

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.89 and traded as low as $17.46. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 32,242 shares trading hands.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter valued at about $180,000.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

