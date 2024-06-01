Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Down 17.8% in May

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 120,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBSI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 2.8 %

Barrett Business Services stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.34. 56,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,528. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $132.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.55. The company has a market cap of $865.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

