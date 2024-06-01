Barrington Research Increases H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target to $60.00

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HRB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HRB

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.