Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

UTI opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $851.13 million, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington University acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $35,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 842,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63,445 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

