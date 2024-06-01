Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Cars.com Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CARS stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $180.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cars.com news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $524,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 659,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,533,293. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,339. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

