BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Boosted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,085,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,261 shares during the period. BCE accounts for 2.3% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 1.00% of BCE worth $357,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at $1,475,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth about $401,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 63.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BCE. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BCE Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.21. 2,875,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,168. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.86%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

