Beazley (LON:BEZ) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 975 ($12.45) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.45) to GBX 1,000 ($12.77) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 770 ($9.83) to GBX 870 ($11.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 910 ($11.62) to GBX 920 ($11.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.24) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 929 ($11.86).

BEZ opened at GBX 690 ($8.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 663.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 602.92. The company has a current ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. The company has a market cap of £4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 485.80 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 699.50 ($8.93).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $13.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,176.47%.

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.25), for a total value of £170,046.58 ($217,173.15). In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.25), for a total value of £170,046.58 ($217,173.15). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.57), for a total value of £50,325 ($64,272.03). 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

