BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the April 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

BeiGene Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BeiGene stock traded down $5.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.85. 287,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,599. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $126.97 and a 52-week high of $241.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 166.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 123.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

