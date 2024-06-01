Benchmark (LON:BMK) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.32

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.32 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 44.01 ($0.56). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 44.45 ($0.57), with a volume of 10,039 shares traded.

Benchmark Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of £326.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1,473.33, a PEG ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Benchmark Company Profile

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

