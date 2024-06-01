Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut BlueLinx from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

BlueLinx stock opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.58. The company has a market cap of $892.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.96. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $132.67.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $726.24 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.57%.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $622,598.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,263.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $622,598.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,263.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $37,394.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,196 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 305.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

