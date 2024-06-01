Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.36.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.