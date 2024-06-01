Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.750-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.3 billion-$42.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.0 billion. Best Buy also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-$6.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.36.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $84.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.