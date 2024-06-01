Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 54386552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

