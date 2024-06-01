BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Now Covered by Analysts at Laidlaw

Laidlaw started coverage on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

NYSEMKT:PHGE opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,817,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 19.59% of BiomX as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

