BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Now Covered by Analysts at Laidlaw

Laidlaw started coverage on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,817,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 19.59% of BiomX as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.
