BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Short Interest Update

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 169,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BRTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,746. BioRestorative Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 9,873.97% and a negative return on equity of 114.84%. Research analysts anticipate that BioRestorative Therapies will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

About BioRestorative Therapies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRTX Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

