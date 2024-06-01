BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,700 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 514,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BioSig Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSGM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 161,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. BioSig Technologies has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $16.40.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioSig Technologies stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Free Report) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of BioSig Technologies worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.