Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Set at C$25.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 price objective on Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.88.

Bird Construction Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BDT opened at C$21.66 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$8.01 and a one year high of C$22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

