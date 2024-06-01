BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Hits $67,701.75 on Top Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $840.77 million and $1,487.73 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $67,701.75 or 0.99961146 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011501 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001307 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012106 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00114622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 67,578.30382149 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $205,643.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.