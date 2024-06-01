Bitcoin Private Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00049406 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00040117 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

