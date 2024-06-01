Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $134.11 million and approximately $595,673.94 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $8.36 or 0.00012340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,728.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.00 or 0.00683605 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00063528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00089976 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000289 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.28869287 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $643,326.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.