BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 96,514 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

FRA traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.