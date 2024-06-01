BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on June 7th

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0828 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HYMU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 70,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05.

About BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

