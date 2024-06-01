BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:MEAR)

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1507 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:MEAR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.09. 43,630 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

