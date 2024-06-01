BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:MEAR)

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1507 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
BATS:MEAR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.09. 43,630 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17.
About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
