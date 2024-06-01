Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Down 10.7% in May

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. 1,279,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,637,000 after buying an additional 104,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,315 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 49,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,048,000 after purchasing an additional 175,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $759,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

