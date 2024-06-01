BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 4.0% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 39.4% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $279,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $820.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,472,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $422.06 and a 52 week high of $826.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $769.79 and its 200-day moving average is $699.56. The stock has a market cap of $779.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.