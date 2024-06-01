BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.60 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 182.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,710 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,817,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $185,339,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,712,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 652,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,944,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $109.27.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,219,333 shares of company stock worth $404,717,953 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

