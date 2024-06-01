BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.89 Million in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000. Trade Desk makes up about 1.8% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.01.

Shares of TTD traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,056. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.96, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $6,358,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,469,586.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 471,637 shares of company stock worth $39,915,515. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

