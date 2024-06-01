BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. The Cigna Group comprises approximately 1.6% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 5,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,475,000 after buying an additional 39,530 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $13.62 on Friday, hitting $344.62. 3,915,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,081. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.59. The company has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,755. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

