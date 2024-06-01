BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Makes New $230,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 199,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 48,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,436,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,431. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.13 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

