BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 12.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Futu by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA raised shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.37.

Futu Trading Up 0.6 %

FUTU traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,504. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $81.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.03.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

