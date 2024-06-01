BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after acquiring an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 606,382 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,016,878,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,612,000 after buying an additional 871,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of JPM stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,417,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $134.40 and a one year high of $205.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.96.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
