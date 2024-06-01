BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Takes $472,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,661,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,272,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,880,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 331,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,190,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 13,437,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,068,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

