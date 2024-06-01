BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

BorgWarner has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. BorgWarner has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $849,870. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

