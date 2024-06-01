Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $1,055,588.74 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $930,626,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859,280 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $182,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

