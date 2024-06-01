Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 14,200 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after buying an additional 487,882 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $18,944,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.8 %

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

