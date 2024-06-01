Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 36,400 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. Service Co. International makes up about 1.3% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Service Co. International by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,929. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $457,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 597,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,475,372.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $457,437.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 597,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,473,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

