Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Foot Locker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 158,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 6,662,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,026. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

