Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $2.48 Million in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment makes up 1.3% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAY. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,166,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,780 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,835. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 53.96%. Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

