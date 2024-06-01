Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $243.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

