Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
BURL traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $243.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.
Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
