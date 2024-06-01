Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 430,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,000. Stellantis comprises 5.4% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 82,074 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLA has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 750,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Trading Up 0.1 %

STLA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,816,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,642. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.55%.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

