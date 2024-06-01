Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 122,100 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 122,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up about 1.3% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,657,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,462,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

