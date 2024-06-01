Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Update

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 200,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Bragg Gaming Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Bragg Gaming Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. 38,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,905. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bragg Gaming Group ( NASDAQ:BRAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bragg Gaming Group

About Bragg Gaming Group

(Get Free Report)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.